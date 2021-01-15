Stateline video gaming machines could turn back on Saturday

Video Gaming Revenue in Rockford_56915042

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to ease coronavirus restrictions for Region 1 on Friday and allow video gaming machines to be turned back on early Saturday.

According to several Stateline-area bar owners, gaming is expected to resume at 8 a.m.

Gaming is just one of several industries which will be allowed to resume limited operation under Tier 2 mitigations, which would also allow for movie theaters and museums to reopen.

Indoor dining at restaurants or bars is still not allowed until the region has a 6.5% positivity rate. As of Thursday, Region 1 was at 8.5%.

Region 1 has been on track to roll back to Tier 2 mitigations after having met criteria set by the Illinois Department of Public Health, including: a lower than 12% test positivity rate for 3 consecutive days; a greater than 20% available ICU and hospital bed availability; and declining COVID-19 hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days.

Pritzker is expected to speak at noon today.

