Stateline warming shelters in for busy week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Frigid temperatures this week means that stateline warming shelters will be busy.

Carpenter’s Place, 1149 Railroad Ave, and the Village of Machesney Park building, 300 Roosevelt Rd, are not overnight options.

However, the Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State Rockford, Rockford Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 2907 S. 4th St, the Belvidere Public Safety Building, 615 N. Main St, and the Belvidere Oasis, East of Belvidere Toll Plaza on I90, do allow people to spend the night.

Second First Church, 318 N. Church St, will open its overnight café on Tuesday. The service allows folks to warm up, eat and meet with providers to learn more about agencies that can get them back on their feet. Hours run from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights.