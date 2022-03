MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — This weekend marks the 30th Annual Model Train Show in the stateline.

More than 43,000 square feet of displays are featured inside Harlem High School, 1 Huskie Cir. Toy trains weave their way through model cities and towns, and many of them are interactive.

Organizers said that it takes a lot of creativity and skills to pull of the elaborate displays.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per person. Kids under 12 get in for free.