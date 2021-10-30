States sending the most people to Illinois

(STACKER) — The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Illinois from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Illinois.

randy andy // Shutterstock

#30. Nevada

Moved from Nevada to Illinois in 2019: 1,394 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state #20 most common destination from Nevada

Moved from Illinois to Nevada in 2019: 4,239 #19 most common destination from Illinois



Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#29. South Carolina

Moved from South Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 1,518 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state #16 most common destination from South Carolina

Moved from Illinois to South Carolina in 2019: 4,210 #21 most common destination from Illinois



M Floyd // Flickr

#28. Alabama

Moved from Alabama to Illinois in 2019: 1,658 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state #16 most common destination from Alabama

Moved from Illinois to Alabama in 2019: 1,962 #28 most common destination from Illinois



Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#27. Nebraska

Moved from Nebraska to Illinois in 2019: 1,772 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state #12 most common destination from Nebraska

Moved from Illinois to Nebraska in 2019: 1,158 #36 most common destination from Illinois



JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#26. Connecticut

Moved from Connecticut to Illinois in 2019: 1,783 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state #19 most common destination from Connecticut

Moved from Illinois to Connecticut in 2019: 1,389 #32 most common destination from Illinois



Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Kansas

Moved from Kansas to Illinois in 2019: 2,307 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state #9 most common destination from Kansas

Moved from Illinois to Kansas in 2019: 2,449 #26 most common destination from Illinois



Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Oklahoma

Moved from Oklahoma to Illinois in 2019: 2,326 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state #8 most common destination from Oklahoma

Moved from Illinois to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,401 #27 most common destination from Illinois



Imilious // Wikicommons

#23. Tennessee

Moved from Tennessee to Illinois in 2019: 2,518 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state #20 most common destination from Tennessee

Moved from Illinois to Tennessee in 2019: 8,607 #12 most common destination from Illinois



Famartin // Wikicommons

#22. Maryland

Moved from Maryland to Illinois in 2019: 2,572 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state #16 most common destination from Maryland

Moved from Illinois to Maryland in 2019: 1,929 #29 most common destination from Illinois



Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#21. Colorado

Moved from Colorado to Illinois in 2019: 3,455 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state #21 most common destination from Colorado

Moved from Illinois to Colorado in 2019: 10,153 #11 most common destination from Illinois



Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#20. Kentucky

Moved from Kentucky to Illinois in 2019: 3,514 1.8% of new residents that moved from another state #8 most common destination from Kentucky

Moved from Illinois to Kentucky in 2019: 4,843 #18 most common destination from Illinois



Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#19. New Jersey

Moved from New Jersey to Illinois in 2019: 3,562 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state #16 most common destination from New Jersey

Moved from Illinois to New Jersey in 2019: 1,854 #30 most common destination from Illinois



Canva

#18. Georgia

Moved from Georgia to Illinois in 2019: 3,610 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state #19 most common destination from Georgia

Moved from Illinois to Georgia in 2019: 14,438 #7 most common destination from Illinois



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. Massachusetts

Moved from Massachusetts to Illinois in 2019: 3,693 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state #14 most common destination from Massachusetts

Moved from Illinois to Massachusetts in 2019: 4,050 #22 most common destination from Illinois



Canva

#16. Minnesota

Moved from Minnesota to Illinois in 2019: 3,930 2.1% of new residents that moved from another state #10 most common destination from Minnesota

Moved from Illinois to Minnesota in 2019: 8,348 #13 most common destination from Illinois



Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#15. Washington

Moved from Washington to Illinois in 2019: 4,364 2.3% of new residents that moved from another state #12 most common destination from Washington

Moved from Illinois to Washington in 2019: 3,829 #24 most common destination from Illinois



ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#14. Pennsylvania

Moved from Pennsylvania to Illinois in 2019: 4,591 2.4% of new residents that moved from another state #19 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Moved from Illinois to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,996 #23 most common destination from Illinois



Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#13. North Carolina

Moved from North Carolina to Illinois in 2019: 4,792 2.5% of new residents that moved from another state #15 most common destination from North Carolina

Moved from Illinois to North Carolina in 2019: 6,527 #16 most common destination from Illinois



DPPed// Wikimedia

#12. Arizona

Moved from Arizona to Illinois in 2019: 5,054 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state #10 most common destination from Arizona

Moved from Illinois to Arizona in 2019: 10,915 #8 most common destination from Illinois



Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#11. Virginia

Moved from Virginia to Illinois in 2019: 5,338 2.8% of new residents that moved from another state #16 most common destination from Virginia

Moved from Illinois to Virginia in 2019: 6,562 #15 most common destination from Illinois



Canva

#10. Ohio

Moved from Ohio to Illinois in 2019: 7,684 4.0% of new residents that moved from another state #9 most common destination from Ohio

Moved from Illinois to Ohio in 2019: 7,615 #14 most common destination from Illinois



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#9. New York

Moved from New York to Illinois in 2019: 8,032 4.2% of new residents that moved from another state #13 most common destination from New York

Moved from Illinois to New York in 2019: 6,447 #17 most common destination from Illinois



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Texas

Moved from Texas to Illinois in 2019: 9,106 4.8% of new residents that moved from another state #18 most common destination from Texas

Moved from Illinois to Texas in 2019: 23,747 #4 most common destination from Illinois



SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Iowa

Moved from Iowa to Illinois in 2019: 10,294 5.4% of new residents that moved from another state #1 most common destination from Iowa

Moved from Illinois to Iowa in 2019: 10,843 #9 most common destination from Illinois



PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#6. Michigan

Moved from Michigan to Illinois in 2019: 10,396 5.5% of new residents that moved from another state #4 most common destination from Michigan

Moved from Illinois to Michigan in 2019: 10,177 #10 most common destination from Illinois



Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wisconsin

Moved from Wisconsin to Illinois in 2019: 12,021 6.3% of new residents that moved from another state #2 most common destination from Wisconsin

Moved from Illinois to Wisconsin in 2019: 22,402 #5 most common destination from Illinois



TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#4. Missouri

Moved from Missouri to Illinois in 2019: 13,389 7.0% of new residents that moved from another state #2 most common destination from Missouri

Moved from Illinois to Missouri in 2019: 17,366 #6 most common destination from Illinois



Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Florida

Moved from Florida to Illinois in 2019: 14,534 7.6% of new residents that moved from another state #11 most common destination from Florida

Moved from Illinois to Florida in 2019: 24,425 #2 most common destination from Illinois



Paul.h // Wikimedia

#2. California

Moved from California to Illinois in 2019: 14,692 7.7% of new residents that moved from another state #14 most common destination from California

Moved from Illinois to California in 2019: 24,085 #3 most common destination from Illinois



Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Indiana