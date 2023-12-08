ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department released statistics Friday showing a 20% decrease in violent crime from January to November 2023, versus the same period in 2022.

According to police, the city recorded 2,008 violent crimes in 2022, with 1,611 reported in 2023.

Shootings dropped 32% according to police, whose data said there were 594 “shots fired” calls in 2022, and 401 in 2023.

Robberies went down 6%, with 225 last year, compared to 212 this year.

Aggravated Assaults were also trending down 21%, with 1,626 in 2022 versus 1,285 in the same time period this year.

However, domestic violence crimes were up 5%, property crimes up 4%, and auto thefts up 2%.

Police also said fewer guns were taken off the streets this year, with 348 recovered last year and 285 this year.