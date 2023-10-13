LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District Police are asking for the return of a statue stolen from a local park.
Police did not say when the theft of the statue happened, but posted about the theft just before 4 p.m. on Facebook.
“Hey FB friends – please BOLO (be on the look out) for our statue from Olson Swedish Heritage Park. It was stolen and we would like to get it back,” the post read.
The statue was located at Olson Swedish Heritage Park, 7901 Harlem Road, in Loves Park.
The park is home to a Canine Corners Dog Park, which allows dogs to run without leashes.
The statue shows a policeman blowing a horn, surrounded by two dogs.