LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District Police are asking for the return of a statue stolen from a local park.

Police did not say when the theft of the statue happened, but posted about the theft just before 4 p.m. on Facebook.

“Hey FB friends – please BOLO (be on the look out) for our statue from Olson Swedish Heritage Park. It was stolen and we would like to get it back,” the post read.

Photo: Rockford Park District Police

The statue was located at Olson Swedish Heritage Park, 7901 Harlem Road, in Loves Park.

The park is home to a Canine Corners Dog Park, which allows dogs to run without leashes.

The statue shows a policeman blowing a horn, surrounded by two dogs.