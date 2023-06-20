(WTVO) — Fourth of July is two weeks away, and people are being warned about the dangers of celebrating with fireworks.

Public safety and medical experts did a demonstration outside of a Chicago-area Children’s Hospital on Tuesday to show how quickly Sparklers can turn tragic.

Aileen Marquez’s then five-year-old daughter suffered burns on 70% of her body when her dress caught fire 12 years ago, spending weeks in the burn unit and needing months of care.

She still has scars on her body from the incident.

“Things get so dangerous, so fast, and it’s one minute the kids are playing with the Sparkler, the next minute your dress is up in flames,” Marquez said. “And I can’t even explain the nightmares, especially this time of year, when I hear the ambulances and stuff, to think of my daughter with her skin just falling off of her.”

The Illinois Fire Marshal said that there were 20 dismemberments last year from improperly handling fireworks.