ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With temperatures in the 90s this week, the place to be is at the pool.

Every chair was taken and the lines to get on a slide or diving board were long at Rockford’s Sand Park Pool on Tuesday, but there was no better place to be on a hot summer day.

While a day at the pool can be a lot of fun, people were definitely taking precaution to the heat.

“Just lots of water, fluids, and sunscreen,” said pool goers Naomi and Sadie. “Trying to enjoy the water to cool us down.”

“So, I brought some ice cream with me, some frozen fruit ice cream, that’s the only precaution I brought with me today,” added Rockford resident Akia.

It important for people to protect their skin from the harsh rays.

“Of course, use sunscreen, that’s very important, skin cancer is no joke,” said Rockford resident Michele Kucharczyk. “I’m firsthand, so make sure you wear your sunscreen and limit your time in the sun.”

The National Weather Service uses the acronym “HEAT” to stay safe:

H : Hydrate

: Hydrate E : Educate yourself (keeping a watch on the temperature and monitor weather for the day)

: Educate yourself (keeping a watch on the temperature and monitor weather for the day) A : Act quickly when a heat illness is suspected (warning signs include cramping, dizziness and nausea)

: Act quickly when a heat illness is suspected (warning signs include cramping, dizziness and nausea) T: Take it easy (this is especially true from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. when the sun and temperature are at their peak)

Rockford and the stateline give plenty of opportunities to follow these steps and cool off at their public pools.

“So, I was driving past on my way to the gym and then I saw the pool, which looked like a lot of fun, so I decided to stop and come out,” Akia said.

“Oh, it’s great, good clean, family fun,” Kucharczyk added. “You know, everyone is having a great time. It’s better than children being out doing things that they shouldn’t be doing.”

There are a variety of ways to pass the time at the pool on these hot summer days.

“I love swimming, I love diving under water,” some swimmers said.

“I like to do the diving board and trying to, and underwater, trying to do as many back flips as I can,” Namoi and Sadie added.

Sand Park Pool, 1041 E Riverside Blvd, will open at 1 p.m. Wednesday. There is also the Alpine Park Pool, 4310 Newburg Rd., and Harkins Aquatic Center, 902 Acorn St., for residents who are looking for a place to cool down in Rockford.