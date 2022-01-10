Staying financially fit in 2022

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — If someone’s New Year’s Resolution does not involve eating better or working out more, it might instead focus on financial health.

Local banks said that many clients are asking for tips on improving their finances in 2022. One thing experts said residents can do is create a budget, where they can adjust spending if necessary after looking at their finances to see where their money is going.

One area that could also be cut back is subscription services.

“Subscription fees, be it Netflix, Hulu, all these things, all these entertainment fees that we don’t use very often, that we’re paying a small monthly amount, but the small amounts add up to quite a bit when you add them all together,” said Joe Larkin, Branch Leader of Northwest Bank Machesney Park.

Another way to stay financially healthy in the new year is to make a plan to pay off credit card debt a little bit every month.