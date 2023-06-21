(WTVO) — Wednesday was the official start of summer, and while there are a lot of fun activities to enjoy during this time of year, it is also important to stay safe.

Whether it is swimming, grilling or just being outside in the sun, it is important for people to keep their health in mind. There are ways to enjoy the barbecues and pool parties while staying safe, especially with the extreme heat in the stateline.

“Do not leave kids or pets in a car,” said Mara Thompson, communications director for Red Cross of Illinois. “Six hundred people die of heat every year, and it can just be a couple of minutes for a car’s temperature to reach upwards of 120 degrees. That can be deadly.”

As the summer temperatures continue to rise, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur. Dizziness, unconsciousness and vomiting are signs to look out for.

“If you have any damp paper towels or anything to kind of cool them off immediately, get them out of any hot clothing, anything that would just cool them off,” Thompson said.

Make sure to drink lots of water while avoiding drinks like caffeine or alcohol. Swimming is a common way to beat the heat in summertime, but drowning can happen in 20-60 seconds.

Residents should have a designated water watcher for kids and test their water competency.

“First up, as you should be able to jump into the water and have water over your head. Number two, you’re going to be able to swim up to the surface of the water. Number three, if you can do a 360-degree turn by treading water, the fourth stop is to be able to swim at 25 yards, and then the fifth and final step is you should be able to pull yourself out of the water without a ladder,” Thompson said. “So, just from the ledge of the pool, kind of being able to pull yourself out so you can get out.”

Summer barbecues can also pose a threat. Grilling in the U.S. leads to about 10,000 house fires every year.

“Make sure your grill is far away from your house, but that someone is always supervising it,” Thompson said. “Make sure that there’s no pets or anyone that doesn’t need to be right around the grill around there just to keep everyone safe.”

Residents should avoid being outside during the hottest parts of the day and should consider postponing any activities that are scheduled for then. They should wear lightweight, light-colored clothing if they do have to be outside,