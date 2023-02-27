BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The United Auto Workers and Stellantis have reportedly come to an agreement on options packages for Belvidere Assembly Plant employees.

The plant is set to be “idled” tomorrow, on February 28th.

According to the union, employees can choose from:

IPR. A retirement incentive of $50,000 for employees who are retirement eligible.

Grow In – Employees with less than two years until they are retirement eligible will be offered a grow in.

Enhanced VTEP – Enhanced VTEP will be offered to all eligible employees.

An exit meeting is set to be held on Wednesday.

Stellantis announced back in December that it would idle production, laying off more than 1,300 employees.

It is not only Stellantis workers who are affected by this desicion, however, as several suppliers in the area are also shutting down.

The assembly plant was built in the 60s. Twelve different vehicles were made in Belvidere throughout the years, including the Neon and most recently the Jeep Cherokee.

Chrysler employed more than 4,000 workers in the 80s, which dropped to around 3,200 in the early 90s. Stellantis took over the plant in 2001, when Fiat Chrysler merged with a French automaker.