BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said that the company is “looking for a solution” for the Belvidere Assembly Plant, which was idled on Tuesday.

Tavares said that the high costs of making electric vehicles at the plant made it difficult to keep it open, according to Reuters.

The CEO said that making the EVs at the plant would be “40% more expensive” than combustion vehicles. It would mean changing the automaker’s production footprint, according to Tavares.

The decision to idle the Belvidere plant has been met with a fierce response from both workers and auto worker unions. The United Auto Workers (UAW) Union represented 2,300 employees at the plant, and they said that the decision to halt production “will not stand.”

Detroit Three automakers, which includes Stellantis, and the UAW will reportedly negotiate labor agreements in the fall, as a strike by workers could disrupt the production of vehicles that generate most of Stellantis’ profits.

Stellantis is reportedly shifting its productions to EVs, which Tavares said could shrink the auto industry. He said that “the way to do business in the U.S. is going to change.”

The news came on the same day that Stellantis announced it would be spending $155 million to produce electric vehicle drive motors at three Indiana plants.