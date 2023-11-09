BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Once the Stellantis deal is finalized thousands of jobs could be coming to the Stateline and Belvidere.

Stellantis pays $1.9 million in property taxes to Boone County. County Treasurer, Curtis Newport, said that it’s a relief to keep that around. He added that the new deal, it also means more jobs.

“We’re going to be the envy of a lot of other counties in terms of our, you know, our industrial base, our tax base here,” Newport said. “The Plant is going to continue to operate and grow. And that means new property being added to the tax rolls, which eases the burden on the homeowners and everyone else in the community.”

Leon Anderson is Integrity Autocare’s Chief Operating Officer. The Company has locations in Belvidere and South Beloit. He lost some business when the plant idled, and laid off workers.

“They take a buyout or they had to move. So most of our customers moved to places like Ohio or Detroit,” Anderson said.

The agreement would bring more than 2200 jobs to the Area. Anyone displaced would also be able to return. When Anderson heard the news of a Stellantis deal he knew that it meant so much for the city where he works and the Stateline as a whole.

“You know, we know the benefit of having manufacturing jobs in the area. So just everyone here feels great that the Stellantis has come up and running,” Anderson said.

While losing jobs certainly has financial costs for workers and the community, Boone County Vice Chairman, Ryan Curry says the effect can be much deeper.

“Whenever we’re going to have jobs coming back to the area and a lot of jobs and good paying jobs back to the area, a level of pride and appreciation really comes back,” Curry said. “You know, when those got taken away, it was a very, very dismal and depressing. So to see something positive come back here, it gives us something to really look forward to, really thrive for.”

“I was always optimistic about our future with or without that plant,” Newport said. “You know, we’ve got a lot of good things going on here in Boone County. So this is just this is the icing on the cake for me.”

Newport stressed the fact government services and schools will benefit greatly from how much tax revenue is brought in from commercial and industrial property taxes.