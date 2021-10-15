Stellantis offers Belvidere Assembly Plant employees option to relocate, quit, or be fired

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Automaker Stellantis has told some employees of its Belvidere Assembly Plant that, due to a shift reduction at the Fiat Chrysler plant, they must relocate, quit or be fired.

The 1,100 employees, who have been laid off indefinitely due to production shutdowns caused by a global microchip shortage and an automaker shift towards electric vehicles, were given an option of relocating to plants in Toledo, Ohio and elsewhere.

In a statement, Stellantis said, “The company sent letters on Oct. 8, 2021, to about 1,100 previously indefinitely laid off Belvidere employees offering them the opportunity to staff those positions and return to work. These employees can either accept or decline the placement. However, as stated in the contract, declining will place them with no company-provided income or benefits, but they will maintain their eligibility for other job opportunities. Laid off employees who fail to respond to the letter will be terminated.”