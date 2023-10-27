BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Restarting the Belvidere Assembly Plant is part of Stellantis’ latest offer to the United Auto Workers union, according to a Friday report by Bloomberg.

The automaker has reportedly offered to restart the plant and build a battery factory for future electric vehicles, Fortune also reported.

Stellantis angered the union by idling the Belvidere plant earlier this year.

In February 2023, Stellantis idled the Belvidere factory, laying off 1,300 workers.

As part of the agreement, Stellantis would provide UAW workers a 25% wage increase to match the same offer made in a tentative contract agreement with Ford. General Motors is also said to be offering a 25% increase.

Stellantis has proposed building a new vehicle at the Belvidere plant, alongside a battery plant, and put forward the idea of creating a hub for Mopar parts distribution to create jobs.

The UAW began striking against the Big Three Detroit automakers on September 15th.

Contract talks are set to resume Saturday.