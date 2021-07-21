Stellantis says microchip shortage which stopped production likely to continue into 2022

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A global microchip shortage is dragging on, holding up manufacturing industries which rely on the technology, including car production at the Belvidere Assembly Plant.

Some employees have been off the job for months during periodic shutdowns at the Chrysler plant.

Parent company, Stellantis, says the chip shortage will likely continue into 2022, with no signs yet of production in Asia picking back up.

Stellantis is reportedly looking into options for building cars with more widely available chips.

The Belvidere Assembly Plant currently manufactures the Jeep Cherokee.