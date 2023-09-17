BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike and negotiations between the “Big 3” automakers continues.

Closer to home, Stellantis has released a statement to the UAW about the Belvidere Assembly Plant.

They said that “once again the Union has mischaracterized the facts. It was made very clear to the UAW leadership that the competitive offer presented on Thursday included a strong future for Belvidere and was connected to the contract deadline. Our intention was to present a strong proposal for Belvidere and, at the same time, avoid a strike for our represented workers. The truth is UAW leadership ignored Belvidere in favor of a strike. As we stated earlier today, ‘we are glad to continue to work on a solution (for Belvidere). We want to have a solution including that (Belvidere).’ When we work together, we win together. We stand ready to get everyone back to work as soon as possible.”