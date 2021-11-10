Stellantis to lay off about 400 people

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced Wednesday that they will lay off about 400 people.

As they continue to balance global sales with production of the Jeep Cherokee produced at the Belvidere Assembly Plant, which has been further exacerbated by the unprecedented global microchip shortage, Stellantis has determined that additional staffing actions are needed as a result of changes in the plant’s operations, the company said.

Stellantis sent WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notices on Wednesday to affected hourly employees, the state of Illinois, the city of Belvidere and the UAW informing them of a workforce reduction that will take effect as early as Jan. 14, 2022.

The company said that they will make every effort to place laid off hourly employees in open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority.