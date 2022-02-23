BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis, which operates the Belvidere Assembly Plant where the Jeep Cherokee is made, announced its union workforce is eligible for up to $14,670 in profit-sharing checks after a record year of profits for the company.

Stellantis released its largest profit-sharing amount in 35 years, besting last year’s $8,010 employee payments, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Stellantis boasted a $15.1 billion profit in its first year in operation after Fiat Chrysler and Groupe PSA merged in January 2021.

“Employees are the heart of Stellantis. It is thanks to their continued focus on execution and excellence that we were able to achieve record results in our first year as Stellantis,” Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, said in a message to employees.

In addition to its financial results for 2021, the company also announced a roadmap for its upcoming vehicles, including 13 new electric vehicles (EVs) and 4 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Stellantis plans to outline its long-term strategic plan on March 1st. Insiders speculate the company will be reshuffling its global automotive plants in an effort to develop a new platform for electric vehicles. Auto industry analysts believe that could include retooling the Belvidere plant for the production of future electric versions of the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger.

Stellantis is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands.