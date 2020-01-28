Stepfather arrested after child brings loaded gun to Beloit elementary school

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 36-year-old Beloit man was arrested Tuesday after police say his stepson brought a loaded weapon to school this morning.

According to the City of Beloit Police Department and the School District of Beloit, a teacher at Todd Elementary School saw the gun in the student’s backpack.

Police were called to the school at 8:42 a.m.

According to authorities, police are unable to charge the student with a crime because of the student’s age.

Beloit Police say they investigated how the student acquired the weapon, which lead to the arrest of the stepfather for leaving the weapon within easy reach of the child.

The stepfather, who was not named by police, was booked and released. Further charges may be pending through the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.

Child Protective Services is also investigating the case.

