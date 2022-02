ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockton’s Stephen Mack Middle School will move to online learning for the next two days.

The decision was reportedly made due to unforeseen staffing shortages, according to an email sent to parents. Students will work from home on Thursday and Friday. Students will have to check their Google Classrooms to find Google Meet links before their classes.

Attendance will be taken each period just like in a normal school day.