FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for residents’ help to locate 85-year-old Daniel Mikosz.

Mikosz is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair. He was wearing a gray sweater that says “Mikosz” on the front, as well as wearing gray slippers.

He was last seen in Beloit on Tuesday, driving an orange 2020 Ford Escape. Mikosz has a condition that places him in danger.

Any information about his location should be given to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, (866) 847-7669.