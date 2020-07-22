Stephenson County board member removed as committee chairman after insensitive comments

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Stephenson County board member Alvin Wire, has been removed from his position, as chairman of two committees, after making insensitive comments during a meeting on July 8th.

The swift decision came after he suggested they make changes to the sexual harassment policy since “major cleavage could entice someone to ogle.” They were discussing HR changes.

Wire is the chairman of the County Administration and Legal Affairs Committee. He suggested that someone’s clothing could entice or invite people to sexually harass them, essentially, shifting the blame from abusers to victims.

“While we tried to dismiss the conversation, he felt inclined to let everyone know how he felt,” explained Vice Chairman Samuel Newton.

Many board members, including Board Chairman Bill Hadley quickly interjected saying that those comments are illegal and move in the wrong direction.

“This is one individual making a comment during a committee meeting, that’s not the belief of our county board,” Chairman Hadley said.

Hadley urges him to apologize for his comments. However, he is not able to remove him from the County Board.

“I’m not even sure why he…felt the way he did. That was the blindsiding. The fact that he’s been a long term board member and that he was harboring feelings that way took everybody by surprise,” Vice Chairman Newton added.

