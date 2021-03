FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stephenson County selection committee has recommended county board member Todd Welch for the job of coroner.

Prior to serving on the board, Welch spent 23 years in the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Officer, retiring as Chief Deputy in 2013.

The full county board will vote on the assignment at its March 18th meeting.

If approved, Welch would replace Timothy Leamon, who resigned in January after pleading guilty to charges of drug possession.