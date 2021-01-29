Stephenson County coroner Tim Leamon resigns after drug charges

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Stephenson County Coroner Timothy Leamon has resigned, effective immediately, after pleading guilty to drug possession in December.

Leamon has served as coroner for over 4 years, and was sentenced to 24 months of probation after pleading guilty to possession of oxycodone without a prescription, on December 4th.

In his resignation letter, delivered to the Stephenson County Board on Thursday, Leamon said “In 2007, I returned home from Iraq and battled with my PTSD. This was under control until I learned of the loss of additional squad member and began to battle my demons once again.”

“I am grateful an honored to have had the opportunity to serve the residents of this great County,” he said.

Chief Deputy Coroner Duane Collman has been appointed as interim Coroner as search is underway for Leamon’s replacement.