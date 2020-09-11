Police: Stephenson County Correctional Officer attacked by inmate

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Correctional Officer was injured in an attack by a jail inmate on Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the attack was unprovoked. Stephenson County Deputies and an Illinois State Trooper responded to the jail at 12:48 p.m., by which time jail officials had the situation contained.

The officer was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital for treatment and was admitted due to the severity of his injuries.

The inmate, Allen Castle, was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Correctional Institution Employee. He was currently in jail for Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, Aggravated Resisting Arrest, and Stalking.

