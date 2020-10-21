Stephenson County Courthouse enacts COVID-19 restrictions

STEPHENSON COUNY, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting Thursday, the Stephenson County Courthouse will be instituting new restrictions in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community. Presiding Judge, Michael P. Bald, made the announcement.

Only individuals who have individuals with a court date or an appointment with agencies within the courthouse will be admitted inside.

Officials say that a dropbox has been created outside the courthouse for those who would like to payments for court fines and fees. Individuals are asked to label payments clearly, with name, address, and case number if possible.

Anyone who would like to attend court proceedings via Zoom Video Conferencing, please contact the Stephenson County Circuit Clerk’s Office at 815-235-8266, to check availability.

