Stephenson County Fair announces 2021 dates

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Fair Association on Wednesday announced that the fair would return July 27-31, 2021.

“We understand there is always the chance the fair won’t happen again in 2021,” said Gary Mielke, SCFA Board President, “but we need to remain positive and start planning for when it does happen.”

The 2020 Stephenson County Fair was canceled in June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Next year, the fair will have a new carnival which has never been to the area before, with 20 rides and a 65-foot Gondola ride.

Events will be held at the Grandstand and E&R Tent, as well as face painting, axe throwing, an escape room and a lumberjack show on the grounds.

More information is available at stephensoncountyfair.org.

