Stephenson County, Freeport declare proclamation of disaster

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — After the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Stephenson County was announced on Sunday, local leaders have signed a proclamation of disaster. The proclamation was submitted to the State of Illinois and will be in effect until April 30th.

William Hadley, County Board Chairman made the announcement Sunday afternoon.

The Stephenson County Health Department say they are following guidance and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The public is reminded to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by:
• Staying home and isolating yourself from others in your home if you’re sick
• Practicing good handwashing
• Covering your sneeze and/or cough
• Cleaning frequently touched services

