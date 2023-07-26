FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Americans with Disabilities Act” was signed on July 26, 1990, which changed the lives of so many. The impact is still felt today.

RAMP of Stephenson County is celebrating 25 years of service in the stateline. The act is something that affects the lives of the people they serve every day.

“RAMP provides services and advocacy to individuals with disabilities so that they can remain independent in the community,” said Megan Howard, manager of RAMP of Stephenson County.

The organization has for a quarter of a century helped build an inclusive community for individuals with disabilities.

“We celebrated our 25th anniversary with a business after hours,” Howard said. “We partnered with Snack King, we had a couple of sponsors. We had Generations Brewing Company as well as Wayside, and they were out here doing drinks for us. So, we just had a big party to celebrate 25 years of success here in Stephenson County.”

The “Americans with Disabilities Act” was signed 33 years ago. It protects people with disabilities in areas of public life, from voting to parking. It is why there are ramps at building entrances, curb cutouts and sign language interpreters.

“‘Americans with Disabilities Act’ is obviously very huge for us. It’s something that we look at very frequently when people have issues that arise, or if they feel like they’re being discriminated against,” Howard said. “So, that to us means that individuals with disabilities can fully participate in our community because of that law.”

As the world creates new improvements and finds innovative ways for people to be more independent, RAMP continues to advocate for accessibility for everyone.

“This is a facility that helps make sure that individuals with disabilities can meet the goals that they have to live independently,” Howard said.

RAMP of Stephenson County is preparing for their biggest fundraiser. Their “Wheel-a-thon” will take place in September.