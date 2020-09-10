Stephenson County health officials ask public to make masks for schools

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Health Department is asking the public to help to make face coverings for use at area schools.

The face masks will be given to students and staff, and will be used at community gatherings as well.

Volunteers can follow one of 3 patterns provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

County officials say it’s important to have fresh masks in stock.

“If they’re a throw away, they’ll need to replace the throw away. So, if they have something they can wash and hang on to, [it] may make that a little bit easier. I’ve talked to a gentleman that said he had gotten his child 10 masks,” said Janet Vrtol, a community health care worker with the Stephenson County Health Department.

Volunteers will also be entered into a drawing to win a prize.

