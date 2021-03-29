Stephenson County hosts mass vaccination clinic at Highland Community College

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — More Stateline residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as the Stephenson County Health Department wraps up another mass vaccination clinic.

We were there as folks rolled up their sleeves for the Johnson & Johnson dose. Health officials say they are pleased with the progress being made.

Stephenson County has been focused on getting the most vulnerable populations vaccinated. They say it’s an important step as more people become eligible for the vaccine.

Monday, Stephenson County Health Department hosted a mass vaccination clinic at Highland Community College in Freeport.

“This clinic is a closed clinic because we really wanted to focus on the high-risk population. We’rew working on our 65 and above registration list, manufacturing employment places that interact with the public the grocery stores, [and] the banks,” said Bobbie Bahr, the emergency response coordinator for Stephenson County Health Department.

Bahr says 550 people were given the vaccine on Monday.

“The demand has always been high. Iif anything, we’ve struggled with the people who have been stopping by saying ‘I’ve been on the list. When is it my turn?’ Unfortunately, we don’t have a great answer other than please be patient with us. We’re doing everything we can,” he said.

Despite more people getting vaccinated, Bahr says it’s important not to let your guard down.

“The vaccine does not prevent you from getting it but what it does is prevent you from getting the severe symptoms,” he said. “Right now the recommendation is if you’re fully vaccinated still continue to wear your mask when you’re out in public and in groups, while you may be protected there’s still a possibility you can transmit that virus to somebody else who hasn’t been vaccinated and they can get sick.”

Bahr says the health department is working hard to finish vaccinating the high-risk population. That will then allow anyone else that wants a vaccine to get one.

“We’re making great strides in reaching out to the community because we know the demand is there and we want to get anyone who wants it,” Bahr explained. “So as of April 12th, the whole state will open up. So, at that point you will see a lot more of the open clinics where anybody can get the appointments and things like that.”

The health department plans to hold more mass vaccination clinics. The goal is to eventually allow residents to set up their own appointments.