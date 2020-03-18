Stephenson County Jail suspends all visits

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that all visits to the Stephenson County Jail have been suspended.

The Sheriff’s Office did not give an estimated date as to when visits would be permitted again.

Coronavirus has become a “get out of jail” card for hundreds of low-level inmates across the country, and even hard-timers are seeking their freedom with the argument that it’s not a matter of if but when the deadly illness sweeps through tightly packed populations behind bars.

