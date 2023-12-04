FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputy Rachel Clay has been with her K9 Ralph for two years now. They’re partners in fighting crime, together 24/7.

So, when Clay saw an opportunity to make Ralph safer on the job, the decision to jump was obvious.

Through the non-profit Vested Interested in K9s, Clay applied for a bullet and stab-proof vest for her furry partner. “This was one that I’ve been following on some social webs for a while,” Clay said. “So I thought, ‘hey , why not check it out, see how easy or not easy the application was.'”

The application turned out to be a breeze, and Ralph will receive his custom-fitted vest in the coming weeks.

The donation is huge, Clay says, because each vest can cost upwards of $2,000.

“I’m just very thankful to have the donations because there’s been some incidents where I would have loved to have him with the vest just for his safety that way something bad wouldn’t happen,” she said. “Not that anything bad did happen, but it’s always a possibility on the street, you know? We wear one 24/7. It’d be nice to at least have one for the canine.”

The deputy also explains that every donation contributes to using the office’s budget in other areas.

“Any donations, whether it’s from a member of the community or a nonprofit organization like this, I’m just downright thankful for because it’s, it’s something that, you know, might not be in the budget. It might not be seen as a necessity to everyone. So to have that being donated is just, it’s huge.”