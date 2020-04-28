Stephenson County leaders ask Gov. Pritzker to “change course immediately” on stay-at-home order

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A total of 14 members of the Stephenson County Board sent a letter to the Governor on Tuesday. In the letter, they said that if the economy is not reopened quickly, the financial damage could be “catastrophic.”

Board members say high-risk individuals could stay home while everyone else would be able to return to work. They also stress that continuing good hygiene practices and reasonable mitigation efforts would help avoid infection.

The 14 members of the Stephenson County Board who signed the letter include Rebecca Quiggle (District C), Dale Diddens (District E), Brad Hartog (District F), Andy Schroeder (District G), Anthony Kuhlemeier (District G), Alvin Wire (District H), Jerome (Jerry) Pardus (District H), Scott Helms (District I), Todd Welch (District I), Steve Fricke (District J), Paul Fosler (District J), Mark Diddens (District K), Jerry Clay (District L), and Jim Pinter (District L).

The board members called the governor’s plan a ‘one fits all’ approach.

The letter comes on the same day the county saw 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 31 cases in Stephenson County. The ages ranged from individuals in their 20’s to patients in their 50’s. There have been no reported deaths from the virus in the county.

