Stephenson County man arrested in Durand with loaded rifle, police say

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say they apprehended 22-year-old Jacob Alber in Durand after they received information that he was armed an on his way to meet an acquaintance there.

Durand Police say they received a call from the Winnebago County 911 Center about a missing Stephenson County subject, possibly suffering from a mental health crisis, around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 21st.

The dispatch advised that Alber may be in the area of 13400 Best Road, authorities said. Both the Durand Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department investigated, but did not locate him.

During the investigation, police say they determined that Alber was armed. They were able to locate him in the 300 block of North Center Street and arrested him after a loaded .22 caliber rifle was discovered, police said.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail and charged with Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon/Vehicle/Firearm Loaded/No FOID, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon/Vehicle/Loaded Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Durand Police say they also received assistance from the Illinois State Police in Alber’s apprehension.