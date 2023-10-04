FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Matthew Kaufman, 43, of Lena, on charges that he sexually assaulted and abused a victim who was less than 13 years old.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff, Kaufman was arrested after a search warrant of a home in the 1000 block of Logan Street, in Lena, was authorized on October 4th.

While the search was underway, Kaufman was detained in Freeport.

He has been charged with 3 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, and 1 count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Police said all of the incidents occurred in 2016.

Kaufman is being held without bail at the Stephenson County Jail.