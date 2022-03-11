FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — There are still grant funds available for youth diversion programs in Stephenson County.

The grants are for programs that specifically target at-risk youth who are not yet in the legal system.

The funding is focused on diverting kids away from committing crimes and entering the criminal justice system.

There are currently 55 juveniles on probation in Stephenson County.

“There are many programs for the youth once they enter the court system. These funds are more for programs to specifically target at-risk youth before they enter the court system,” said Stephenson County Court Services Committee Vice Chair Nicole Baker.

Funding applications can be found on the Stephenson County Board website.