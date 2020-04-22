Stephenson County officials ask Gov. Pritzker to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Mayors and village presidents in Stephenson County have sent a letter to Gov. JB Pritzker asking him to ease restrictions affecting small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many [businesses] are literally sacrificing everything at this time in order to meet their obligations, which go beyond payroll, rent and inventory,” the letter reads. “The need for financial assistance have far exceeded the State and Federal funding sources that are available.”

In it, the leaders praise Gov. Pritzker for his leadership, but emphasize that the area differs greatly from dense population centers like Chicago.

“Stephenson County is not Cook County, and quite frankly, counties like ours have a different culture that, by nature, normally utilizes social distancing… Our shopping and dining options are laid out at distances greater than 6 feet apart. Stephenson County is different than high-density communities, and I’m sure many others are as well,” the letter continues.

The letter from Stephenson County was signed by Mayor Jodi Miller, City of Freeport, Shawn

Cox, President Village of Cedarville, Jason Knox, President Village of Dakota, Robert Knoup,

President Village of Pearl City, Kim Kopp, President Village of Ridott, Charles Halbleib, President

Village of Rock City, LeRoy Wernet, President Village of Winslow, Dennis Bergman, President

Village of Lena and Michael Siedschlag, President Village of Orangeville.

