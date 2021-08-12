Stephenson County police arrest alleged child sex predator

PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Stephenson County arrested a man accused of being a child sex predator after he allegedly arranged to meet a 14-year-old girl online.

According to police, an organization called World Wide Predator Hunters contacted detectives saying they had been posing as a 14-year-old girl online, and were in communication with Nicholas Kulas.

A Sheriff’s Office Deputy took over communication with Kulas and arranged to meet, police said. Kulas then left his home in Pearl City and drove to Read Park in Freeport for the illicit meeting, and was arrested by police.

Kulas is charged with Traveling to Meet a Child, Unlawful Grooming, and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

He is being held in the Stephenson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.