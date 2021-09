FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance to locate Raymond Balles, who was last seen leaving a bar in Winslow on September 26th.

According to police, Balles, who is from Cedarville, was last seen leaving Winslow Eastbound on Winslow Road around 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on Balles whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 815-235-8252.