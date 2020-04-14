Stephenson County records 9th confirmed case of coronavirus

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A person in their 60’s has become the latest Stephenson County resident to test positive for COVID-19.

The county has 9 confirmed cases so far, 5 of whom have recovered. There have been no deaths from coronavirus reported so far.

