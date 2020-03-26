Stephenson County reports 2nd positive case of coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A patient in their 50’s has been hospitalized in Stephenson County after testing positive for COVID-19.

Freeport Health Network says the patient had been quarantined at home after experiencing symptoms, and was later admitted to the hospital for treatment.

On March 22nd, officials said that a teenager in Stephenson County tested positive, becoming the county’s first confirmed case.

