Stephenson County reports 2nd positive case of coronavirus

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A patient in their 50’s has been hospitalized in Stephenson County after testing positive for COVID-19.
Freeport Health Network says the patient had been quarantined at home after experiencing symptoms, and was later admitted to the hospital for treatment.
On March 22nd, officials said that a teenager in Stephenson County tested positive, becoming the county’s first confirmed case.
