Stephenson County reports additional case of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing total to 7

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Stephenson County reported an additional case of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 7.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,529 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 82 deaths.

As of Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health says it has 15,078 positive cases, 462 deaths, with 75,066 total tests completed.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

