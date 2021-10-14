Stephenson County Sheriff adds new K9 team

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff announced the arrival of a new K9 officer on Thursday.

K9 Propan will be assigned to a night shift alongside Deputy Josh Garrett.

The pair completed their training at FMK9 in Berrien, Michigan, last week, police said.

K9 Propan is the second K9 on the Stephenson County Sheriff’s team, alongside K9 Ralf and Deputy KEvin Krahmer.

The sheriff’s office says the two K9s were made possible by donations from citizens, businesses and organizations within Stephenson County.