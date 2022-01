FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Stephenson County Sheriff Dave Snyders announced Thursday he would not run for re-election after 44 years in law enforcement.

“The decision to retire was not an easy one because serving the citizens of Stephenson County has been both an honor and a privilege,” Synders said in a statement.

“It is not time for me to consider my options to serve others in new ways,” he added.

Snyders has served as sheriff since 1998.

His term expires in 2022.