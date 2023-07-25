FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is rolling out a new smartphone app that lets residents report a crime, leave a tip, or check on an inmate’s status.

The app was developed by TheSheriffApp and allows “quick access to items of public interest” including letting users submit a tip, search for an inmate, search for a registered sex offender, and receive public safety notifications.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” said Kevin Cummings CRO of OCV, LLC, the company who developed the app.. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

The app is now available to download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Stephenson County Sheriff, IL”, by scanning the QR code below, or by clicking here.