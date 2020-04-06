Breaking News
Stephenson County teen tests positive for coronavirus

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Health Department says a teen has contracted coronavirus and is isolated at home.

Stephenson County is currently reporting 5 cases of COVID-19.

The health department also says they expect the number of cases to rise in the next two weeks.

