FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Local restaurants in Stephenson County are using “Restaurant Week” to encourage diners to eat out over the next 10 days.

“Restaurant Week” is an annual tradition that will run through May 1st.

Twenty-one restaurants are taking part in the promotional initiative and will feature daily specials and deals.

“Last year was really about coming out of the pandemic, still doing dine-in, but ordering carryout and delivery. This year it’s more of a celebration, getting out, getting back in the restaurants, whether that’s this week, or throughout the year, ordering catering, planning special events. Anything you have coming up, a Stephenson County restaurant is right there for you,” said Nicole Haas, brand director for the Greater Freeport Partnership.

There are 96 restaurants in total within Stephenson County.