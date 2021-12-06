Sterling community steps up to help family of fallen firefighter

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — The Sterling community stepped up to help after the death of Sterling firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos.

The Factory Pub & Grub, 103 W 3rd St, plans to honor him by holding a fundraiser for his wife and two daughters.

The restaurant owners said That Ramos was a loyal customer for years and always made sure to support their business. That included a weekly dinner out with is daughter.

“When it’s such a small town, everybody is affected. I didn’t personally know him, but just my little bit of getting to know waiting on him here the little bit of impact you know he’s always smiling always very friendly,” said someone at the restaurant.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has also ordered all state flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Ramos until Thursday.